In the Lord I take refuge.

How then can you say to me:

“Flee like a bird to your mountain.

2 For look, the wicked bend their bows;

they set their arrows against the strings

to shoot from the shadows

at the upright in heart.

3 When the foundations are being destroyed,

what can the righteous do?”

Photo by Stephan Seeber on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home