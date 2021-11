Blessed are those who have regard for the weak;

the Lord delivers them in times of trouble.

2 The Lord protects and preserves them—

they are counted among the blessed in the land—

he does not give them over to the desire of their foes.

3 The Lord sustains them on their sickbed

and restores them from their bed of illness.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home