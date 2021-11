Who will bring me to the fortified city?

Who will lead me to Edom?

10 Is it not you, God, you who have now rejected us

and no longer go out with our armies?

11 Give us aid against the enemy,

for human help is worthless.

12 With God we will gain the victory,

and he will trample down our enemies.

Photo by Toa Heftiba Şinca on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home