54 Day Rosary Novena Day 35 ( Sorrowful Mysteries)

Opening Prayer

The second 27 days are in thanksgiving:

Hail, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, my Mother Mary, hail! At thy feet I gratefully kneel to offer thee a Crown of Roses blood red roses to remind thee of the passion of thy divine Son, with Whom thou didst so fully partake of its bitterness each rose recalling to thee a holy mystery; each ten bound together with my petition for a particular grace. O Holy Queen, dispenser of God’s graces, and Mother of all who invoke thee! Thou canst not look upon my gift and fail to see its binding. As thou receivest my gift, so wilt thou receive my thanksgiving; from thy bounty thou hast given me the favor I so earnestly and trustingly sought. I despaired not of what I asked of thee, and thou hast truly shown thyself my Mother.

Sign of the Cross, The Apostles’ Creed, Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

During each mystery, there is a unique prayer after each decade:

1) AGONY IN THE GARDEN: Jesus sweats blood in the garden the night before he was killed.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire True Repentance for my Sins

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these blood red roses with a petition for the virtue of resignation to the will of God and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

2) SCOURGING ON THE PILLAR: Jesus is beaten terribly on the cross.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire a Spirit of Mortification

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these blood red roses with a petition for the virtue of mortification and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

3) THE CROWNING OF THORNS: Jesus was crowned with thorns after being beaten.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire Moral Courage

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these blood red roses with a petition for the virtue of humility and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

4) CARRYING OF THE CROSS: Jesus after being beaten and crowned with thorns, was given a cross to carry.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire the Virtue of Patience

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these blood red roses with a petition for the virtue of patience in adversity and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

5) DYING ON THE CROSS: Jesus was hanged on the cross and died.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire the Grace of Final Perseverance

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these blood red roses with a petition for the virtue of love of our enemies and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

Hail, holy Queen, Mother of Mercy! Our life, our sweetness, and our hope! To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve, to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley, of tears. Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us; and after this our exile show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb Jesus; O clement, O loving, O sweet virgin Mary.

Pray for us, O holy Mother of God That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

In thanksgiving (last 27 days): Sweet Mother Mary, I offer thee this Spiritual Communion to bind my bouquets in a wreath to place upon thy brow in thanksgiving for (specify request) which thou in thy love hast obtained for me.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home