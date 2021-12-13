54 Day Rosary Novena Day 43 ( Joyful Mysteries)

Opening prayer

The second 27 days are in thanksgiving:

Hail, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, my Mother Mary, hail! At thy feet I gratefully kneel to offer thee a Crown of Roses, snow white buds to remind thee of thy joys, each bud recalling to thee a holy mystery; each ten bound together with my petition for a particular grace. O Holy Queen, Dispenser of God’s graces. and Mother of all who invoke thee! thou canst not look upon my gift and fail to see its binding. As thou receivest my gift, so wilt thou receive my thanksgiving; from thy bounty thou hast given me the favor I so earnestly and trustingly sought. I despaired not of what I asked of thee, and thou hast truly shown thyself my Mother.

Sign of the Cross, The Apostles’ Creed, Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

During each mystery, there is a unique prayer after each decade:

1) ANNUNCIATION: Angel Gabriel tells Mary she will conceive the child Jesus

Fruit of the Mystery: Humility

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these snow-white buds with a petition for the virtue of humility and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

2) VISITATION: Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth

Fruit of the Mystery: Love of Neighbor

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these snow-white buds with a petition for the virtue of charity and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

3) THE BIRTH OF JESUS: Jesus is born in Bethlehem

Fruit of the Mystery: Poverty of Spirit

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these snow-white buds with a petition for the virtue of detachment from the world and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

4) PRESENTATION IN THE TEMPLE: Jesus is brought by His Mother and Father to be blessed in the temple.

Fruit of the Mystery: Obedience

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these snow-white buds with a petition for the virtue of purity and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

5) FINDING JESUS IN THE TEMPLE: Jesus was lost for 3 days in the temple.

Fruit of the Mystery: I desire Zeal for the Glory of God

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these snow-white buds with a petition for the virtue of obedience to the will of God and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet

Hail, holy Queen, Mother of Mercy! Our life, our sweetness, and our hope! To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve, to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley, of tears. Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us; and after this our exile show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb Jesus; O clement, O loving, O sweet virgin Mary.

Pray for us, O holy Mother of God That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Closing Prayer

In thanksgiving (last 27 days): Sweet Mother Mary, I offer thee this Spiritual Communion to bind my bouquets in a wreath to place upon thy brow in thanksgiving for my request which thou in thy love hast obtained for me.

