About The Holy Family The Holy Family is the name given to the family unit of Jesus, His mother Mary and His foster-father Joseph. The main purpose of the Feast is to use the Holy Family as a model for all families. Our homes and families become the “domestic Church” as we live the life of the Church within our homes. We can make Christ and the Church the center of family life by praying together, reading Scripture, attending Mass and trying to imitate the lives of the Holy Family.



Saint John Chrysostom suggested that all Christians homes be a “family church”. Devotion to the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph began largely in the seventeenth century with Pope Pius IX and Pope Leo XIII. They approved general confraternities to help promote the devotion and in 1893, Pope Leo approved the feast and wrote part of the Office.

The feast was welcomed by future Popes as a means of bringing to homes the example of the Holy Family of Nazareth and helping Christian families to survive and prosper. Pope Leo XIII stated, “Nothing truly can be more salutary or efficacious for Christian families to mediate upon than the example of this Holy family, which embraces the perfection and completeness of all domestic virtues.”

Holy Family Prayer

Novena Begins: First Sunday after Christmas

Feast Day: January 13th

Novena In Honor of the Holy Family

Day 1 – Holy Family Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Jesus, Mary, Joseph, model for all Christian families, I entrust my family to your care and protection. Bless each member of my family. Help me and the members of my family to love, listen to, support and accept one another. Encourage us to challenge one another to be compassionate, merciful and forgiving as we struggle with the difficulties of our lives.

(Mention your request here…)

Guide us to seek goodness and holiness in our everyday choices, actions and attitudes. Encourage us when our faith is weak and when we fail to lead one another to Christ. Make our home a real dwelling place of peace, joy and love, where you are ever present among us. May we work to uphold each one’s dignity, integrity and unique contributions to the well-being and growth of our family. And when our time on earth is complete, bring us all safely home to you in the company of heaven.

Amen

Holy Family of Nazareth, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Holy Family Novena

Day 3 – Holy Family Novena

Day 4 – Holy Family Novena

Day 5 – Holy Family Novena

Day 6 – Holy Family Novena

Day 7 – Holy Family Novena

Day 8 – Holy Family Novena

Day 9 – Holy Family Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home