Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 25, 2021 | USCCB

The Nativity of the Lord (Christmas)

Mass at Dawn

Lectionary: 15

Reading I

Is 62:11-12

See, the LORD proclaims

to the ends of the earth:

say to daughter Zion,

your savior comes!

Here is his reward with him,

his recompense before him.

They shall be called the holy people,

the redeemed of the LORD,

and you shall be called “Frequented,”

a city that is not forsaken.

Ps 97:1, 6, 11-12.

R. A light will shine on us this day: the Lord is born for us.

The LORD is king; let the earth rejoice;

let the many isles be glad.

The heavens proclaim his justice,

and all peoples see his glory.

R. A light will shine on us this day: the Lord is born for us.

Light dawns for the just;

and gladness, for the upright of heart.

Be glad in the LORD, you just,

and give thanks to his holy name.

R. A light will shine on us this day: the Lord is born for us.

Reading II

Ti 3:4-7

Beloved:

When the kindness and generous love

of God our savior appeared,

not because of any righteous deeds we had done

but because of his mercy,

He saved us through the bath of rebirth

and renewal by the Holy Spirit,

whom he richly poured out on us

through Jesus Christ our savior,

so that we might be justified by his grace

and become heirs in hope of eternal life.

Alleluia

Lk 2:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Glory to God in the highest,

and on earth peace to those

on whom his favor rests.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 2:15-20

When the angels went away from them to heaven,

the shepherds said to one another,

“Let us go, then, to Bethlehem

to see this thing that has taken place,

which the Lord has made known to us.”

So they went in haste and found Mary and Joseph,

and the infant lying in the manger.

When they saw this,

they made known the message

that had been told them about this child.

All who heard it were amazed

by what had been told them by the shepherds.

And Mary kept all these things,

reflecting on them in her heart.

Then the shepherds returned,

glorifying and praising God

for all they had heard and seen,

just as it had been told to them.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home