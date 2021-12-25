The Wonders of The Holy Name We have been hearing and repeating from childhood the Holy Name of Jesus, but alas, many, very many, have no adequate idea of the great wonders of this Holy Name!

What do you know, Dear Reader, about the Name of Jesus? You know that it is a Holy Name and that we are to bow our heads reverently when we say it. But that is actually very little. It would be as if you looked at a closed book and merely glanced at the title on the cover. You know nothing yet about the beautiful sentiments written in the book itself. Likewise, when you merely pronounce the Name of Jesus you have yet to recognize all the great and mystical treasures hidden within.

This divine Name is in truth a mine of riches; it is the fount of the highest holiness and the secret of the greatest happiness that a person can hope to enjoy this side of Heaven. Read and see…

It is so powerful and so certain that it never fails to produce in our souls the most wonderful results. It consoles the saddest heart and makes the weakest sinner strong. It obtains for us all kinds of favors and graces, spiritual and temporal.

Two things we must do. First of all, we must understand clearly the meaning and value of the Name of Jesus.

Secondly, we must get into the habit of saying it devoutly, frequently, hundreds and hundreds of times every day. Far from being a burden it will be an immense joy and consolation.

Say it with us, “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus!“

What does the name of Jesus mean?

Novena Begins: December 25 Feast Day: January 3

Day 1 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOOD JESUS, according to Thy great mercy, have mercy on me. O most merciful Jesus, by that Precious Blood which Thou didst will to shed for sinners, I beseech Thee to wash away all mine iniquities and to look graciously upon me, a poor and unworthy sinner, as I call upon Thy Holy Name. Therefore, O Jesus, do Thou save me for Thy Holy Name’s sake. O God, Who didst appoint Thine only-begotten Son to be the Savior of mankind and didst command His Name to be called Jesus; mercifully grant that we may enjoy the vision of Him in Heaven, Whose Holy Name we venerate on earth. Through the same Christ Our Lord.

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 2 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 3 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 4 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 5 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 6 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 7 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 8 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Day 9 – Holy Name of Jesus Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

[Repeat the same prayer as Day 1]

Amen

Blessed be the Most Holy Name of Jesus without end!



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

