Lord, do not rebuke me in your anger

or discipline me in your wrath.

2 Have mercy on me, Lord, for I am faint;

heal me, Lord, for my bones are in agony.

3 My soul is in deep anguish.

How long, Lord, how long?

Photo by Kaboompics .com on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home