O God, do not remain silent;

do not turn a deaf ear,

do not stand aloof, O God.

2 See how your enemies growl,

how your foes rear their heads.

3 With cunning they conspire against your people;

they plot against those you cherish.

4 “Come,” they say, “let us destroy them as a nation,

so that Israel’s name is remembered no more.”

