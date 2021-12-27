Who is Saint John Neumann? Saint John Neumann CSSR was a Catholic priest from Bohemia. He immigrated to the United States in 1836, where he was ordained and later became the fourth Bishop of Philadelphia. He is the first United States bishop to be canonized.

What is Saint John Neumann best known for? He was devoted to education and was the first ecclesiastic to organize a diocesan school system in the United States. He was canonized in 1977 as the first U.S. male saint.

Novena Begins: December 27 Feast Day: January 5

Patron Saint of Catholic education

Day 1 – St. John Neumann Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Lord, make me selfless as St. John Neumann was. Throughout my life, give me the grace to direct my first thoughts to the service of You and of others. Make my prayer “Your will be done,” knowing that in Your mercy and love, Your will for me is my sanctification. Merciful Father, You have given me all that I have in this world, even life itself. In all my daily needs, help me to remember the needs of others too. Make me aware of the need to pray to You, not just for myself but also for the Church, the pope, the clergy, and all people who suffer any need. I ask this through Jesus Christ, Our Lord. Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

St. John Neumann, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

The selfless prayer with St. John Neumann “Merciful Father, You have given me all that I have in this world, even life itself. In all my daily needs, help me to remember the needs of others too. Make me aware of the need to pray to You, not just for myself but also for the Church, the pope, the clergy, and all people who suffer any need.

Make me selfless as Saint John Neumann was. Throughout my life, give me the grace to direct my first thoughts to the service of You and of others. Make my prayer — “Your will be done” knowing thin Your mercy and love, Your will for me is my sanctification. I ask this through Jesus Christ, Our Lord. Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home