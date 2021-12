When you appear for battle,

you will burn them up as in a blazing furnace.

The Lord will swallow them up in his wrath,

and his fire will consume them.

10 You will destroy their descendants from the earth,

their posterity from mankind.

11 Though they plot evil against you

and devise wicked schemes, they cannot succeed.

12 You will make them turn their backs

when you aim at them with drawn bow.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home