Novena Begins: December 29 Feast Day: January 7

Patron Saint of Canonists

Day 1 – St. Raymond of Penafort Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, You Who chose blessed Raymond to be a renowned minister of the sacrament of Penance, and miraculously brought him through the waves of the sea, grant that by his intercession we may produce good results from our penitence and reach the heaven of eternal salvation.

Through Jesus Christ, Thy Son our Lord, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee, in the unity of the Holy Spirit, ever one God, world without end.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Raymond of Penafort, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home