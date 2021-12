Lord,

With your bright and open heart forgive me for showing darkness to the light.

Putting my back, to what is right was wrong and I have sinned against you.

Forgive me O merciful one because I have relished my wrong and I am sorry for what I have done.

Lord I am ready to continue following in your footsteps.

Take my from the dark.

Hear me now O lord.

Amen

Photo by Guilherme Rossi on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home