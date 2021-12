May God the Father who made us bless us.

May God the Son send his healing among us.

May God the Holy Spirit move within us and

give us eyes to see with, ears to hear with,

and hands that your work might be done.

May we walk and preach the word of

God to all.

May the angel of peace watch over us and

lead us at last by God’s grace to the

Kingdom.

