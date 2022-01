For great is the Lord and most worthy of praise;

he is to be feared above all gods.

5 For all the gods of the nations are idols,

but the Lord made the heavens.

6 Splendor and majesty are before him;

strength and glory are in his sanctuary.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home