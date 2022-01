Gracious God of our ancestors,

you led Peter Julian Eymard,

like Jacob in times past,

on a journey of faith.

Under the guidance of your gentle Spirit,

Peter Julian discovered the gift of love

in the Eucharist which your son Jesus

offered for the hungers of humanity.

Grant that we may

celebrate this mystery worthily,

adore it profoundly, and

proclaim it prophetically

for your greater glory.

Saint Peter Julian Eymard,

Apostle of the Eucharist,

pray for us!

Photo by Ashley Fontana on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home