Powerful Prayer of St. Augustine of Hippo (354-430)

For behold, you were within me, and I outside; and I sought you outside and in my ugliness fell upon those lovely things that you have made. You were with me and I was not with you. I was kept from you by those things, yet had they not been in you, they would not have been at all. You called and cried to me and broke upon my deafness; and you sent forth your light and shone upon me, and chased away my blindness; You breathed fragrance upon me, and I drew in my breath and did not pant for you; you touched me, and I have burned for your peace.

–St. Augustine

Photo by Miguel Patag on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home