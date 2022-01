Admirable St. Dymphna, how just you were to all whom you encountered, and how careful you were to give every person his due, and more than he might desire or expect. By your power with God please come to assist us to be just to all we meet, and even to be generous in giving everyone more than strict justice requires. Amen

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home