Pray for us Dear St. Candida Maria de Jesus

Oh dear mother Candida , I pray that you will intercede for us , your Hijos and Hijas! Guide each one of us and teach us how to be like you. Watch over your sisters in your congregation. We promise dear Saint , that we will continue your legacy!
