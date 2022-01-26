Daily Prayer

Pray for us Dear St. Candida Maria de Jesus

Oh dear mother Candida , I pray that you will intercede for us , your Hijos and Hijas! Guide each one of us and teach us how to be like you. Watch over your sisters in your congregation. We promise dear Saint , that we will continue your legacy!

