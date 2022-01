Praise the Lord.

Blessed are those who fear the Lord,

who find great delight in his commands.

2 Their children will be mighty in the land;

the generation of the upright will be blessed.

3 Wealth and riches are in their houses,

and their righteousness endures forever.

Photo by ★𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐇★ on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home