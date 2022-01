Blessed are all who fear the Lord,

who walk in obedience to him.

2 You will eat the fruit of your labor;

blessings and prosperity will be yours.

3 Your wife will be like a fruitful vine

within your house;

your children will be like olive shoots

around your table.

4 Yes, this will be the blessing

for the man who fears the Lord.

Photo by Lisa Fotios on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home