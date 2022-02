Vindicate me, Lord,

for I have led a blameless life;

I have trusted in the Lord

and have not faltered.

2 Test me, Lord, and try me,

examine my heart and my mind;

3 for I have always been mindful of your unfailing love

and have lived in reliance on your faithfulness.

Photo by Tetyana Kovyrina on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home