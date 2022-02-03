Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 3, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 326

Reading I

1 Kgs 2:1-4, 10-12

When the time of David’s death drew near,

he gave these instructions to his son Solomon:

“I am going the way of all flesh.

Take courage and be a man.

Keep the mandate of the Lord, your God, following his ways

and observing his statutes, commands, ordinances, and decrees

as they are written in the law of Moses,

that you may succeed in whatever you do,

wherever you turn, and the Lord may fulfill

the promise he made on my behalf when he said,

‘If your sons so conduct themselves

that they remain faithful to me with their whole heart

and with their whole soul,

you shall always have someone of your line

on the throne of Israel.’”



David rested with his ancestors and was buried in the City of David.

The length of David’s reign over Israel was forty years:

he reigned seven years in Hebron

and thirty-three years in Jerusalem.



Solomon was seated on the throne of his father David,

with his sovereignty firmly established.

1 Chronicles 29:10, 11ab, 11d-12a, 12bcd

R. (12b) Lord, you are exalted over all.

“Blessed may you be, O LORD,

God of Israel our father,

from eternity to eternity.”

R. Lord, you are exalted over all.

“Yours, O LORD, are grandeur and power,

majesty, splendor, and glory.”

R. Lord, you are exalted over all.

“LORD, you are exalted over all.

Yours, O Lord, is the sovereignty;

you are exalted as head over all.

Riches and honor are from you.”

R. Lord, you are exalted over all.

“In your hand are power and might;

it is yours to give grandeur and strength to all.”

R. Lord, you are exalted over all.

Alleluia

Mk 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at hand;

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 6:7-13

Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two

and gave them authority over unclean spirits.

He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick

–no food, no sack, no money in their belts.

They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic.

He said to them,

“Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there.

Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you,

leave there and shake the dust off your feet

in testimony against them.”

So they went off and preached repentance.

The Twelve drove out many demons,

and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.

