NOVENA FOR IMPOSSIBLE REQUESTS TO MOTHER MARY AND JESUS

Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy, our life, our sweetness and our hope!

To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve; to thee do we send up our sighs,

mourning and weeping in this valley of tears.

Turn then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy towards us;

and after this our exile, show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb Jesus.

O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary. Amen.

V – Pray for us, most holy mother of God.

R – That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

“Virgin of the Incarnation,

a thousand times we greet thee,

a thousand times we praise thee for thy joy when God was incarnated in thee.

Because thou art so powerful a Virgin and Mother of God, grant what we ask of thee for the love of God.”

Here state your first intention.

Repeat all of above and then state your second intention.

Repeat all of above and then state your third intention.

Now say the Memorare

Remember, O most Gracious Virgin Mary,

that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help or sought thy intercession was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of Virgins, my mother.

To thee do I cry, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

Hail Mary…

Blessed and praised be the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar, in Heaven, on earth and everywhere. Amen.

(This novena is said to honor the nine months Our Lady carried Our Blessed Lord in her womb which was one of the most impossible of miracles in Christianity.)

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home