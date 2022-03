While fasting with the body,

brothers and sisters,

let us also fast in spirit.

Let us lose every bond of iniquity;

let us undo the knots of every contact made by violence;

let us tear up all unjust agreements;

let us give bread to the hungry

and welcome to our house

the poor who have no roof to cover them,

that we may receive mercy from Christ our God.

