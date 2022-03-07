Pope John Paul II Prayer that he Recited Daily for the Holy Spirit

O Holy Spirit,

I ask you the gift of wisdom, to understand you and better understand your divine perfection.

I ask you the gift of intelligence, don’t go deeper, by the spirit of secrets with holy faith.

Give me the gift of knowledge, to know how to guide my life according to the principles of faith.

Give me the gift of advice, so that in all I want to do I ask for advice and always find it with you.

Give me the gift of strength, so that no weakness or earthly power keeps me away from you.

Give me the gift of piety, so that I can serve your divine majesty with love of my intentions.

Give me a God fearing gift so that there is no fear or any consideration that separates me from you, Amen.

Saint John Paul II, pray for us

Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home