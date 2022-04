Lord, I love the house where you live,

the place where your glory dwells.

Do not take away my soul along with sinners,

my life with those who are bloodthirsty,

in whose hands are wicked schemes,

whose right hands are full of bribes.

I lead a blameless life;

deliver me and be merciful to me.

My feet stand on level ground;

in the great congregation I will praise the Lord.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home