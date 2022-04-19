Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: 1 Corinthians 15:2-22

Christ has indeed been raised, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.

Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

