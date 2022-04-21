Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: John 10:28-30

Jesus said, “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all; no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand. I and the Father are one.”

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

