Sacred Heart of Jesus,
I pray for Your healing touch
upon my body, mind and spirit.
I ask you to remove any fear or anxiety.
Fill me with the peace that You alone can give.
I place myself completely in Your hands.
Lord Jesus, trusting in Your care and love for me
May my recovery be swift, my strength renewed,
and my health restored.
I lift up all my afflictions in Your hands, Lord,
For You are the Divine Healer with Divine Mercy.
Sacred Heart of Jesus,
I trust in You completely.
Amen
Sacred Heart Healing Prayer
