Sacred Heart Healing Prayer

Sacred Heart of Jesus,

I pray for Your healing touch

upon my body, mind and spirit.

I ask you to remove any fear or anxiety.

Fill me with the peace that You alone can give.

I place myself completely in Your hands.

Lord Jesus, trusting in Your care and love for me

May my recovery be swift, my strength renewed,

and my health restored.

I lift up all my afflictions in Your hands, Lord,

For You are the Divine Healer with Divine Mercy.

Sacred Heart of Jesus,

I trust in You completely.

Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home