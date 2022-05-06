“Father God, thank You that my sins have been forgiven and there is no condemnation to those that are in Christ Jesus. I confess that there are times when I have been critical of others, forgetting that my own sins were scarlet, but by Your grace have been washed white as snow. Lord, I want to live a life that is pleasing to You. I pray that Your new-life within may display the grace and love of the Lord Jesus towards others, in the same way that You show Your grace and love towards me. In Jesus’ name I pray, AMEN.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home