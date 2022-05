The Eucharistic Creed is designed to strengthen your faith in Jesus in the Most Holy Eucharist. RECITE IT EVERY DAY AND WATCH YOUR FAITH TAKE ANOTHER LEVEL.

THE EUCHARISTIC CREED

I BELIEVE IN THE SACRAMENT OF THE MOST HOLY EUCHARIST. I BELIEVE THAT THE MOST HOLY EUCHARIST IS JESUS. I BELIEVE THAT THE MOST HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE BODY, BLOOD, SOUL AND DIVINITY OF JESUS. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE FOOD AND LIFE OF THE SOUL. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST BEING JESUS, MUST BE ADORED, WORSHIPPED AND GLORIFIED. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE SUMMERY OF THE LOVE OF GOD. I BELEIEVE THAT THE CELEBRATION OF THE LITURGY OF THE MOST HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE HIGHEST POINT OF ALL LITURGIES. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE HOPE OF OUR RESURRECTION. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST IS A GUARANTEE OF ETERNAL LIFE. I BELIEVE THAT THE HOLY EUCHARIST IS THE JOY OF THE SAINTS.

Fr. Alfred Agbonlahor, Spiritual Director, CATHOLIC INTERCESSORY PRAYER MINISTRY INTERNATIONAL.

