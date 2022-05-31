God’s ‘NO’ is not a Rejection It’s a Redirection

Job 11:13-20

13 As for you, if you redirect your heart and lift up your hands to Him [in prayer]-

14 if there is iniquity in your hand, remove it, and don’t allow injustice to dwell in your tents-

15 then you will hold your head high, free from fault. You will be firmly established and unafraid.

16 For you will forget your suffering, recalling [it only] as waters that have flowed by.

17 [Your] life will be brighter than noonday; [its] darkness will be like the morning.

18 You will be confident, because there is hope. You will look carefully about and lie down in safety.

19 You will lie down without fear, and many will seek your favor.

20 But the sight of the wicked will fail. Their way of escape will be cut off, and their [only] hope will be to die.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home