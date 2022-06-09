Prayer to St. Jude for Physical Healing

St. Jude, you witnessed the healing power of our Lord Jesus.

You saw His compassion for the sick and dying.

You yourself touched the sick, shared the sorrows of the mournful, and encouraged the despairing.

You received this authority and healing power to work wonders, to cure the incurable, to make people whole.

We ask you to intercede with our brother, Jesus, to send His saving grace to heal the sickness and suffering of (mention the name here), to uplift his/her despondent spirit, and to instill hope in his/her heart.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home