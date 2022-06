Heavenly Father, I am before thy

presence because you are a

fountain of love and mercy as

I seek your divine intervention

in my life. It is through your

undeserved mercy that you sent

your son to save me through his

suffering on earth. I believed in

in your presence, your grace,

your anointed church and l want

to follow your ways. Teach me to

love and accept others just as you

mercifully accept me. Thank you, Lord.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home