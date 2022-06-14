Double Miracle of Saint Anthony

“Earlier this year I needed help so badly. My wife had given me divorce papers and I was devastated and lost. What am I going to do? I needed help. I then remembered to pray to St. Anthony when I was in need of something. And I began to pray to him and lit candles and asked for prayers. I prayed with faith for a job and for my marriage. Two weeks later, I got a job. And, not only did I get a job, I had three job offers! I continued to pray using St. Anthony’s name. A month and half later, my wife reconsidered the divorce. Now we are back together. I strongly believe without the intercession of St. Anthony I would have been divorced, and probably still looking for a job.”–David

Saint Anthony and Saint Francis’ Ultimate Decade Rosary for Miracles

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home