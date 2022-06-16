Simple Prayers for a Safe Journey

In the name of God I go on this journey. May God the Father be with me, God the Son protect me, and God the Holy Ghost be by my side. Amen.

Lord, be our guide and our protector

on the journey we are about to take.

Watch over us.

Protect us from accidents.

Keep us free from harm to body and soul.

Lord, support us with Your grace when we are tired.

Help us be patient in any trouble which may come our way.

Keep us always mindful of Your presence and love.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home