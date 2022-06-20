Gift of Free will to God

My dearest Jesus, hear this prayer from me, a most unworthy soul, and help me to love You more. By my free will, I offer You this Gift back, dear Jesus, so that I can become Your humble servant and remain obedient to the Will of God.

My will is Your Will. Your Command means that I am obedient to Your every desire.

My free will is Yours to do with it what it is that is needed to save all people, all over the world, who are separated from You.

I grant this Gift, which was given to me at birth, to Your Most Holy Service. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home