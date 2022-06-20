Psalm of the Day

Psalm of the Day: Psalm 57:9-11

I will praise you, Lord, among the nations;
    I will sing of you among the peoples.
 For great is your love, reaching to the heavens;
    your faithfulness reaches to the skies.

 Be exalted, O God, above the heavens;
    let your glory be over all the earth.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

