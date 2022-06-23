Prayer for Confidence in the Storm of Life

Lord, we are very much aware our lives are fragile,

that dangers are all around us,

that storms of various kinds threaten us.

We are concerned about health,

we fear crime and violence,

we know that accidents can happen in a twinkle of an eye,

we worry about finances,

we are anxious about members of our family.

So we pray for protection,

for confidence and for wisdom.

So often we look only on the waves,

the wind the dangers, the troubles,

the difficulties and we see little hope.

At other times we place too much confidence in our own abilities,

and we act foolishly and recklessly.

So we ask that You will help us to keep our eyes on You.

Give us a keen sense of our limitations.

May our faith in You be strong and unswerving,

standing firm on the face of hardship

and remaining humble in times of success. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home