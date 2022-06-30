For the consecration to the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ.

Dear Jesus I ask You to consecrate me, my family, friends and nation to the Protection of Your Precious Blood.

You died for me and Your wounds are my wounds as I gracefully accept the suffering, which I will endure in the lead up to Your Second Coming.

I suffer with You Dear Jesus as you try to gather all of God’s children into Your Heart, so that we will have eternal life.

Cover me and all those who need Your Protection with Your Precious Blood.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home