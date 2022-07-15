Daily Prayer

Prayer For the Second Coming of Jesus

I pray that Jesus Christ returns to Earth soon, to bring the eternal love and peace of the Kingdom of God to all who believe in Him, and for every knee to bow to Him, and for every tongue to confess that Jesus is Lord at His return. Amen.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

