Hearing the Voice of God

It’s true that, throughout your day, God is speaking to you. He is constantly communicating His truth and His direction for your life, and He is constantly bestowing His Mercy. The problem is that His voice is ever so gentle and silent. Why? Because He wants all of your attention. He will not attempt to compete with the many distractions of your day. He will not impose Himself upon you. Rather, He waits for you to turn to Him, to set aside all distractions, and to be attentive to His quiet but clear voice. Diary 130.

Do you hear God speak? Are you attentive to His gentle interior promptings? Do you let the many distractions of your day drown out God’s voice or do you habitually set those aside, diligently seeking Him all the more? Seek His interior promptings this day. Know that these promptings are signs of His unfathomable love for you. And know, that through them, God is seeking your full attention.

Lord, I love You and desire to seek You in all things. Help me to be aware of the ways in which You speak to me day and night. Help me to be attentive to Your voice and to be led by Your gentle hand. I give myself to You completely my Lord. I love You and wish to know You more fully. Jesus, I trust in You.

(5) I Love Jesus | Facebook

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home