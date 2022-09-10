Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 10, 2022 | USCCB

Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 442

Reading 1

1 Cor 10:14-22

My beloved ones, avoid idolatry.

I am speaking as to sensible people;

judge for yourselves what I am saying.

The cup of blessing that we bless,

is it not a participation in the Blood of Christ?

The bread that we break,

is it not a participation in the Body of Christ?

Because the loaf of bread is one,

we, though many, are one Body,

for we all partake of the one loaf.

Look at Israel according to the flesh;

are not those who eat the sacrifices participants in the altar?

So what am I saying?

That meat sacrificed to idols is anything?

Or that an idol is anything?

No, I mean that what they sacrifice,

they sacrifice to demons, not to God,

and I do not want you to become participants with demons.

You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and also the cup of demons.

You cannot partake of the table of the Lord and of the table of demons.

Or are we provoking the Lord to jealous anger?

Are we stronger than him?

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 116:12-13, 17-18

R. (17) To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

How shall I make a return to the LORD

for all the good he has done for me?

The cup of salvation I will take up,

and I will call upon the name of the LORD.

R. To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

To you will I offer sacrifice of thanksgiving,

and I will call upon the name of the LORD.

My vows to the LORD I will pay

in the presence of all his people.

R. To you, Lord, I will offer a sacrifice of praise.

Alleluia

JN 14:23

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Whoever loves me will keep my word,

and my Father will love him,

and we will come to him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 6:43-49

Jesus said to his disciples:

“A good tree does not bear rotten fruit,

nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit.

For every tree is known by its own fruit.

For people do not pick figs from thornbushes,

nor do they gather grapes from brambles.

A good person out of the store of goodness in his heart produces good,

but an evil person out of a store of evil produces evil;

for from the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks.

“Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ but not do what I command?

I will show you what someone is like who comes to me,

listens to my words, and acts on them.

That one is like a man building a house,

who dug deeply and laid the foundation on rock;

when the flood came, the river burst against that house

but could not shake it because it had been well built.

But the one who listens and does not act

is like a person who built a house on the ground

without a foundation.

When the river burst against it,

it collapsed at once and was completely destroyed.”

