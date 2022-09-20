Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 20, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saints Andrew Kim Tae-gŏn, Priest, and Paul Chŏng Ha-sang, and Companions, Martyrs

Lectionary: 450

Reading 1

PRV 21:1-6, 10-13

Like a stream is the king’s heart in the hand of the LORD;

wherever it pleases him, he directs it.

All the ways of a man may be right in his own eyes,

but it is the LORD who proves hearts.

To do what is right and just

is more acceptable to the LORD than sacrifice.

Haughty eyes and a proud heart–

the tillage of the wicked is sin.

The plans of the diligent are sure of profit,

but all rash haste leads certainly to poverty.

Whoever makes a fortune by a lying tongue

is chasing a bubble over deadly snares.

The soul of the wicked man desires evil;

his neighbor finds no pity in his eyes.

When the arrogant man is punished, the simple are the wiser;

when the wise man is instructed, he gains knowledge.

The just man appraises the house of the wicked:

there is one who brings down the wicked to ruin.

He who shuts his ear to the cry of the poor

will himself also call and not be heard.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 119:1, 27, 30, 34, 35, 44

R. (35) Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

Blessed are they whose way is blameless,

who walk in the law of the LORD.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

Make me understand the way of your precepts,

and I will meditate on your wondrous deeds.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

The way of truth I have chosen;

I have set your ordinances before me.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

Give me discernment, that I may observe your law

and keep it with all my heart.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

Lead me in the path of your commands,

for in it I delight.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

And I will keep your law continually,

forever and ever.

R. Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

Alleluia

LK 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who hear the word of God

and observe it.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 8:19-21

The mother of Jesus and his brothers came to him

but were unable to join him because of the crowd.

He was told, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside

and they wish to see you.”

He said to them in reply, “My mother and my brothers

are those who hear the word of God and act on it.”

