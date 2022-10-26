Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 26, 2022 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Thirtieth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 481

Reading 1

Eph 6:1-9

Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.

Honor your father and mother.

This is the first commandment with a promise,

that it may go well with you

and that you may have a long life on earth.

Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger,

but bring them up with the training and instruction of the Lord.

Slaves, be obedient to your human masters with fear and trembling,

in sincerity of heart, as to Christ,

not only when being watched, as currying favor,

but as slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart,

willingly serving the Lord and not men,

knowing that each will be requited from the Lord

for whatever good he does, whether he is slave or free.

Masters, act in the same way towards them, and stop bullying,

knowing that both they and you have a Master in heaven

and that with him there is no partiality.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 145:10-11, 12-13ab, 13cd-14

R. (13c) The Lord is faithful in all his words.

Let all your works give you thanks, O LORD,

and let your faithful ones bless you.

Let them discourse of the glory of your Kingdom

and speak of your might.

R. The Lord is faithful in all his words.

Making known to men your might

and the glorious splendor of your Kingdom.

Your Kingdom is a Kingdom for all ages,

and your dominion endures through all generations.

R. The Lord is faithful in all his words.

The LORD is faithful in all his words

and holy in all his works.

The LORD lifts up all who are falling

and raises up all who are bowed down.

R. The Lord is faithful in all his words.

Alleluia

See 2 Thes 2:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

God has called us through the Gospel

to possess the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 13:22-30

Jesus passed through towns and villages,

teaching as he went and making his way to Jerusalem.

Someone asked him,

“Lord, will only a few people be saved?”

He answered them,

“Strive to enter through the narrow gate,

for many, I tell you, will attempt to enter

but will not be strong enough.

After the master of the house has arisen and locked the door,

then will you stand outside knocking and saying,

‘Lord, open the door for us.’

He will say to you in reply,

‘I do not know where you are from.’

And you will say,

‘We ate and drank in your company and you taught in our streets.’

Then he will say to you,

‘I do not know where you are from.

Depart from me, all you evildoers!’

And there will be wailing and grinding of teeth

when you see Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob

and all the prophets in the Kingdom of God

and you yourselves cast out.

And people will come from the east and the west

and from the north and the south

and will recline at table in the Kingdom of God.

For behold, some are last who will be first,

and some are first who will be last.”

