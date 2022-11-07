Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 7, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 491

Reading 1

Ti 1:1-9

Paul, a slave of God and Apostle of Jesus Christ

for the sake of the faith of God’s chosen ones

and the recognition of religious truth,

in the hope of eternal life

that God, who does not lie, promised before time began,

who indeed at the proper time revealed his word

in the proclamation with which I was entrusted

by the command of God our savior,

to Titus, my true child in our common faith:

grace and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our savior.

For this reason I left you in Crete

so that you might set right what remains to be done

and appoint presbyters in every town, as I directed you,

on condition that a man be blameless,

married only once, with believing children

who are not accused of licentiousness or rebellious.

For a bishop as God’s steward must be blameless, not arrogant,

not irritable, not a drunkard, not aggressive,

not greedy for sordid gain, but hospitable, a lover of goodness,

temperate, just, holy, and self-controlled,

holding fast to the true message as taught

so that he will be able both to exhort with sound doctrine

and to refute opponents.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 24:1b-2, 3-4ab, 5-6

R. (see 6) Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

The LORD’s are the earth and its fullness;

the world and those who dwell in it.

For he founded it upon the seas

and established it upon the rivers.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

Who can ascend the mountain of the LORD?

or who may stand in his holy place?

He whose hands are sinless, whose heart is clean,

who desires not what is vain.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

He shall receive a blessing from the LORD,

a reward from God his savior.

Such is the race that seeks for him,

that seeks the face of the God of Jacob.

R. Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

Alleluia

Phil 2:15d, 16a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Shine like lights in the world,

as you hold on to the word of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 17:1-6

Jesus said to his disciples,

“Things that cause sin will inevitably occur,

but woe to the one through whom they occur.

It would be better for him if a millstone were put around his neck

and he be thrown into the sea

than for him to cause one of these little ones to sin.

Be on your guard!

If your brother sins, rebuke him;

and if he repents, forgive him.

And if he wrongs you seven times in one day

and returns to you seven times saying, ‘I am sorry,’

you should forgive him.”

And the Apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.”

The Lord replied, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed,

you would say to this mulberry tree,

‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home