Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 14, 2022

Monday of the Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 497

Reading 1

RV 1:1-4; 2:1-5

The revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave to him,

to show his servants what must happen soon.

He made it known by sending his angel to his servant John,

who gives witness to the word of God

and to the testimony of Jesus Christ by reporting what he saw.

Blessed is the one who reads aloud

and blessed are those who listen to this prophetic message

and heed what is written in it, for the appointed time is near.

John, to the seven churches in Asia: grace to you and peace

from him who is and who was and who is to come,

and from the seven spirits before his throne.

I heard the Lord saying to me:

“To the angel of the Church in Ephesus, write this:

“‘The one who holds the seven stars in his right hand

and walks in the midst of the seven gold lampstands says this:

“I know your works, your labor, and your endurance,

and that you cannot tolerate the wicked;

you have tested those who call themselves Apostles but are not,

and discovered that they are impostors.

Moreover, you have endurance and have suffered for my name,

and you have not grown weary.

Yet I hold this against you:

you have lost the love you had at first.

Realize how far you have fallen.

Repent, and do the works you did at first.

Otherwise, I will come to you

and remove your lampstand from its place, unless you repent.”’”



Responsorial Psalm

PS 1:1-2, 3, 4 AND 6

R. (Rev. 2:17) Those who are victorious I will feed from the tree of life.

Blessed the man who follows not

the counsel of the wicked

Nor walks in the way of sinners,

nor sits in the company of the insolent,

But delights in the law of the LORD

and meditates on his law day and night.

R. Those who are victorious I will feed from the tree of life.

He is like a tree

planted near running water,

That yields its fruit in due season,

and whose leaves never fade.

Whatever he does, prospers.

R. Those who are victorious I will feed from the tree of life.

Not so the wicked, not so;

they are like chaff which the wind drives away.

For the LORD watches over the way of the just,

but the way of the wicked vanishes.

R. Those who are victorious I will feed from the tree of life.

Alleluia

JN 8:12

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the light of the world, says the Lord;

whoever follows me will have the light of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 18:35-43

As Jesus approached Jericho

a blind man was sitting by the roadside begging,

and hearing a crowd going by, he inquired what was happening.

They told him,

“Jesus of Nazareth is passing by.”

He shouted, “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me!”

The people walking in front rebuked him,

telling him to be silent,

but he kept calling out all the more,

“Son of David, have pity on me!”

Then Jesus stopped and ordered that he be brought to him;

and when he came near, Jesus asked him,

“What do you want me to do for you?”

He replied, “Lord, please let me see.”

Jesus told him, “Have sight; your faith has saved you.”

He immediately received his sight

and followed him, giving glory to God.

When they saw this, all the people gave praise to God.

