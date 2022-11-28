Bible Trivia

How many days was Noah on Noah ark in total?

#1. How many days did the prophet Daniel fast for his breakthrough?

#2. How many days was Noah on Noah ark in total?

#3. How many years did the Israelites spend in the desert?

#4. How Many "Friends" Came And Spoke To Job?

