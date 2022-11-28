Bible TriviaHow many days was Noah on Noah ark in total? Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related #1. How many days did the prophet Daniel fast for his breakthrough? 7 7 21 21 14 14 40 40 #2. How many days was Noah on Noah ark in total? 40 40 70 70 150 150 80 80 #3. How many years did the Israelites spend in the desert? 7 7 30 30 40 40 70 70 #4. How Many "Friends" Came And Spoke To Job? 2 2 3 3 4 4 5 5 See Result Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related